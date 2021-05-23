New Study: Space Mining Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Space Mining Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. The global Space Mining Market is linked with the activities carried out by space launch service providers. It includes ordering, conversions, assembly, construction and stacking, integration of payload, and launch. The rising number of private players has resulted in the reduction of the launch cost and new private firms which are focusing more on new technologies have marked a new phase in the market.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Phase

Spacecraft Design

Launch

Operation

By Type of Asteroid

Type C

Type S

Type M

By Application

Construction

Fuel

Others

Company Profile

Bradford

Moon Express

ispace

Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited

Shackleton Energy Company (SEC)

Trans Astronautica Corporation

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Space Mining Market

The market share of the global Space Mining Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Space Mining Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Space Mining Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Space Mining Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Space Mining Market Report

What was the Space Mining Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Space Mining Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

