LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025| Legalmation ,Casetext ,LawGeex

Brief Overview on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming industries, including law practice. Companies that use technology for the legal sector are known as LegalTech companies. They provide software and services to the legal sector, businesses, corporations, and consumers. AI in legal practices is gaining popularity due to increased accuracy and efficiency in legal records keeping with low cost. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Law firms can review contracts in less time, without compromising on quality. The United States market for LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is expected to rise with the growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the LegalTech industry and significant investments in AI-related technologies in the region. According to the ABAâ€™s 2020 Legal Technology Survey Report, Artificial intelligence-based tools continue to be used by only a very small percentage of law firms.



Major Highlights of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Application (Legal Analytics, Legal Research, E-discovery, Contract Management, E-Billing, Prediction Technology, Others (IP-Management, Cyber Security, Document Automation)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Software, Services), End User (Lawyers, Clients, Law Firms)

Market Trend:

Introduction of Blockchain Technology in the Law Sector

Growing Digitization and Increasing Use of Cloud



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for AI-based Solution in the Legal Sector

Increased Efficiency with Fewer Chances of Error by AI Enabled System



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology in Government Agencies and Private Law Firms

Huge Opportunities for Start-ups and New Market Entrants

Increasing Burden of Legal Activities across the Law Sector

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Players

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

• Regulation and its Implications

• Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

