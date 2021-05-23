Global Business Intelligence Market Dazzling Growth, Influencing Vendors, Innovative Marketing Campaigns, Applications and Current Trends

This Business Intelligence market research report contains specific segments by type and by application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period. Application segment also provides consumption during that forecast period. Comprehension of these segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Development policies and plans are discussed well in the document. Also, manufacturing processes and cost structures are analyzed. This global Business Intelligence business report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The Business Intelligence market report focuses on global major leading market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Analysis of upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand is also carried out. Development trends and marketing channels of industry are analyzed in the report. The feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered. With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Business Intelligence Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 42.62 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 9.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption of IoT based technologies that have been caused by the significant emergence of IoT in every aspect of industries and business operations.

Key Market Competitors: Business Intelligence Market

Microsoft; SAP SE; IBM Corporation; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Oracle; SAS Institute Inc.; QlikTech International AB; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Information Builders; Pegasystems Inc.; Continuum Managed Services; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Verizon Wireless; RACKSPACE US, INC.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; Juniper Networks, Inc.; VMware, Inc; GoodData Corporation; TARGIT; ALTERYX, INC.; Birst, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Salesforce.com, inc.; ALTEN Group and Stratebi.

Geographical Breakdown and Analysis:

This relevant study includes a thorough reference of vivid geographical spectrum, highlighting crucial elements such as notable growth hotspots, vendor investments pertaining to advertising and promotion, product and service portfolio expansion, technological milestones and consequent customer reactions.

The report broadly segregates this market into specific regional pockets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

Further in the report, readers are offered high end market relevant details bordering sales performance and profit generation across specific geographical region.

Besides analyzing investment returns across each geographical pocket, the report also proceeds with unravelling minute details on customer behavior, purchase tendencies as well as swift transitions in choices, based on which frontline players may re-assess growth objectives for long-term stability.

Key Segmentation: Business Intelligence Market

By Component (Platform, Software, Services),

Data Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data, Semi-Structured Data),

Technology (Mobile, Cloud, Social, Others),

Deployment Model (On-Demand, On-Premises),

Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Application (Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud Detection & Security Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Network Management & Optimization, Workforce Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Operations Management, Others),

Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global Business Intelligence Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Pegasystems Inc. announced that they had purchased the assets of Infruid Labs, which will help in enhancement of Pegasystems Inc.’s product portfolio and enhance the customer experience for the existing products and services provided by the organization through better visualization and interpretation experiences.

In January 2019, Continuum Managed Services announced that they had acquired Brightgauge. This acquisition is a strategic decision taken by Continuum Managed Services which will significantly improve the customers serviced by them and will help enhance their presence globally.

