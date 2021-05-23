Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Rising Demand, Drivers, Strategies, Development Factors And Revenue Assessments

The Automotive Drive Shaft market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market. Taking up such market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. The numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this Automotive Drive Shaft report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Besides, the report provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. Additionally, this report helps the manufacturer in finding out the effectiveness of the existing channels of distribution, advertising programs or media, selling methods and the best way of distributing the goods to the eventual consumers.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the heavy commercial vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Automotive Drive Shaft manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Melrose Industries PLC., Advanced Composite Products & Technology, Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Bailey Morris Limited, D& F Propshafts, Dana Limited, Hyundai Wia, Meritor, Inc., Neapco Inc, Nexteer Automotive, Metal Powder Products Company, The Timken Company, Wanxiang Qianchao Co., Ltd., Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft Co., Ltd., Yamada Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Businesses Segmentation of Automotive Drive Shaft Market:

By Type Propeller Shaft Haft Shaft

By Industry Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle



Automotive Drive Shaft Regional Analysis Includes:

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

