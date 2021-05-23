Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Dexcom, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic

The Latest research study released by AMA on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Dexcom, Inc. (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States) , Medtronic (Ireland), Senseonics Holdings (United States), GlySens Incorporated (United States), Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (United States), San Meditech (China), A. Menarini Diagnostics sr (Italy)

The continuous glucose monitoring system is an effective way to monitor sugar levels to understand how blood sugar is changing throughout the day and to understand the state of glycemic excursions in a patient. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to monitor glucose readings or check glucose readings in real-time over a period of time. The continuous glucose monitoring system will automatically receive glucose readings every 5 minutes. Diabetes is increasing worldwide that indirectly is anticipated the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring system market in the forecast period.

by Type (Professional CGM, Personal (REAL-Time) CGM), Application (Child, Adult, Elderly), Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Component (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, Insulin Pumps), End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in Hospitals

Market Drivers:

Increasing Healthcare Industry and Rising Healthcare Expenditure in Developed and Developing Countries

Rising Healthcare Spending and Increasing Diabetic Population across the Globe

Market Challenges

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

