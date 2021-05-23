Dry Dairy Powder Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Alpen Food Group BV, Arla Foods, Mengniu Dairy

Latest released the research study on Dry Dairy Powder Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dry Dairy Powder Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dry Dairy Powder Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Dry Dairy Powder are:

Alpen Food Group BV (Netherlands), Arla Foods (Denmark), Mengniu Dairy (Hong Kong), Danone (France), Dean Foods (United States), Fonterra (New Zealand), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (India), Kraft Foods (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), The Hershey Company (United States), The Kraft Heinz Co. (United States),

Definition:

The global dry dairy powder market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing demand for longer shelf life dairy products and the rising health consciousness among consumers are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Dry Dairy Powder Market Segmentation:

by Type (Dry Whey, Dry Buttermilk, Dry Whole Milk, Dry Dairy Blends, Nonfat Dry Milk, Others), Application (Nutritional Foods, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweet and SavoriesÂ , Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Hypermarkets)

Increasing Demand for Longer Shelf Life Dairy Products

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers



Increase in Use of Milk Powder in Infant Foods Due to the Presence of Several Nutrients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, Thiamin, and High Amount of Protein



Stringent Worldwide Government Regulations Regarding Shutting Down the Production & Services Across Different Countries of the World to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19



