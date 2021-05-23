Global Pruritus Drugs Market Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 || Allergan Plc ,Astellas Pharma Inc.,GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The Pruritus Drugs Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Allergan Plc (Ireland),Astellas Pharma Inc.( Japan),GlaxoSmithKline Plc (United Kingdom),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd(India),Johnson & Johnson(United States),Sanofi (France),Eli Lilly and Company (United States),Merck (United States),

Definition:

Pruritus is a disease occurring in an itch and a need to scratch, potential causes involve medications or pregnancy. The most common cause of pruritus is Skin disease, pregnancy, dry skin, medications can also cause pruritus. Furthermore, on very rare occasions, pruritus can be due to cancer. Pruritus is considered chronic, if itching lasts six or more weeks. The pruritus drugs are prepared in semi-solid topical dosage forms, such as lotions, gels, and creams, which are easier to apply, are less painful and provides faster. This sign can occur in isolation or can be the result of another condition. The world health organization predicts that almost 900 million people in the world at any time suffer from skin diseases, and they are amongst the most common of all human health afflictions. The skin disorder is a powerful and cardinal symptom of atopic dermatitis or atopic eczema, whose prevalence in the Western countries is estimated around 23-44 million people in America are likely to suffer from chronic pruritus.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Antimicrobial, Cardiovascular,, Psychiatric/neurologic), Application (Cholestatic pruritus, Renal pruritus, Hematologic pruritus, Idiopathic generalized pruritus, Endocrine pruritus, Pruritus related to malignancy), Patient Type (Male, Fmale), Drug Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral), Skin Disease (Skin, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic, Internal Diseases), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids), End Users (Hospital, Clinic, Others)

Market Trends:

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario,

Market Drivers:

Drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to future patent expiries is one of the major driving factors of the growth

Prevalence of chronic pruritus in individuals across the globe

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

