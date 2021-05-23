Retinal Drugs market analysis major competitor and strategies regional outlook 2021 to 2026

The Retinal Drugs Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Bayer AG (Germany),F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland),Bausch & Lomb (United States),Novartis International AG (Switzerland),Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States),Johnson and Johnson Vision (United States),Merck & Co. (United States),Shire Plc (Untied States),Janssen Biotech, Inc. (United States) ,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Retinal is related to the retina of the eye which is a thin layer of tissue. Major causes of retinal diseases are retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, epiretinal membrane, macular hole, macular degeneration, and others. Some of the major symptoms of retinal diseases are seeing floating specks, blurred, defects in the side vision and lost vision. In the last few years, there is a significant increase in retinal diseases across the world. For instance, in 2016, according to an article published by American Academy of Ophthalmology, more than 93 million people had diabetic retinopathy across the worldwide, out of which more than 4.2 million patients were from the United States. Therefore, the rising number of patients across worldwide and increasing consumer buying behavior regarding retinal drugs products are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

In January 2019, the Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan) company has planned to products for retinal disease and glaucoma. Hence, this launched will benefit increase in the product portfolio of the company.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Wet AMD, Diabetic Retinopathy, DME, RVO, Mcnv), Prescription Type (Prescription Ophthalmic Drugs, OTC), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others)

Market Trends:

One of the latest trends of this Market is Increasing Usage of Combination Therapies

Market Drivers:

Rising Old Population and Corresponding Increase in Technology Advancement of Retinal Drugs across the World

Increasing Number of Patients Regarding the Incidence of Eye-Related Diseases

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

