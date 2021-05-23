Research News: Laminated Steel Market Size Analysis 2021 due to COVID-19 Impact

The Laminated Steel Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Toyo Kohan (Japan),NSSMC (Japan),Tata steel (India),JFE (Japan),TCC Steel (South Korea),Lienchy (Taiwan ),ThyssenKrupp Steel. (Germany),Guangyu (China),Gerui Group (China),Metalcolour (Denmark),Leicong (Taiwan)

Laminated Steel is a known as composite material which stick plastic films to cold-rolled steel sheet, it is also known as a kind of steel deep-processing product. Laminated Steel does not contain any kind of harmful substances, the subsequent production process of it is also very environmentally friendly, and the production cost is much lower than the tinplate cost. In short laminated steel is a steel made up of layers of different types of steel, rather than using the steel of single alloy, It is primarily used for making sword, knife or many other kind of tool. Laminated steel normally offers an average properties of steel, also it restricts the properties of high carbon steel in the areas that needs to be kept away from the carbon. Laminated steel blades are used for some of the specialised applications, were there is a lot of need of different properties of steel at numerous points of blades that can be met by using different combination of alloys

Tata Steel said its step-down subsidiary, T.S. Global Holdings Pte Ltd (TSGH), has signed definitive agreements with China’s HBIS Group to divest a majority stake in its South East Asia (SEA) business

Type (Fusion method Laminated Steel, Bonding agent Laminated Steel), Application (Motors, Generators, Transformer, Beverage cans, Knifes, Sword), Manufacturing process (Oxygen, Electric), End User (Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Industrial)

Rising use of laminated steel in automotive industry

Increase in the demand from the end use industry

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

