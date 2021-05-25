Global Bulldozer Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Key players: Kubota Corporation, BEML Limited, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Cummins, Deere & Company, DEUTZ AG O.N. (DEZ.DE) Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (042670.KS) HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY (HTCMY)

According to a new report by IMARC Group, titled, “Bulldozer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global bulldozer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

A bulldozer is a large heavy-duty tractor that is used for the construction of roads, farming, and wrecking applications. It has a plate or a blade attached to the front end that helps in digging, spreading and transporting soil, sand, debris, and other such materials. Bulldozers are also equipped with torque dividers to convert and use power from the engine for enhanced dragging capabilities. Owing to this, they are commonly used in the construction and conversion work industries.

Market Trends

The global bulldozer market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the construction and mining industries. Furthermore, with rapid industrialization and urbanization, governments of various nations are spending considerably on the infrastructural developments for constructing buildings, roads, railways and airports. This has led to the widespread adoption of bulldozers across the globe. Moreover, manufacturers are nowadays introducing automated and technologically advanced variants with innovative blades. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Request to get the sample report:https://www.imarcgroup.com/bulldozer-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global bulldozer market.

BEML Limited (BEML.NS) Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Deere & Company (DE) DEUTZ AG O.N. (DEZ.DE) Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd. (042670.KS) HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY (HTCMY) JC Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB) KOMATSU (KMTUY) Kubota Corporation Liebherr Maschines Bulle AG Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd. Shantui Construction Machinery (Shantui Heavy Industry Machinery Co.) Volvo Construction Equipment AB Zoomlion Heavy Industry, etc.



Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/3hieGtK

Insight on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Small Bulldozers

Mid-Size Bulldozers

Large Bulldozers

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Crawler Bulldozers

Wheeled Bulldozers

Others

Market Breakup by Operating Weight:

Less Than 10,000 KG

10,000-30,000 KG

31,001-1,85,000 KG

More Than 1,85,000 KG

Market Breakup by Horsepower:

Less Than150 HP

151-260 HP

261-500 HP

More Than 500 HP

Market Breakup by Flywheel Power:

Less Than 85 KW

85-200 KW

More Than 200 KW

Market Breakup by Blade Type:

U-Blade

Semi-U

Sigma-4

Others

Market Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Less Than 5L

5L-10L

More Than 10L

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Military

Construction

Infrastructure

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse related reports

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flash-memory-card-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-04-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/baby-car-seat-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-04-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/us-e-bike-market-2020-2025-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-2021-04-07

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-lead-acid-battery-market-2021-analysis-trends-growth-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-05-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-robotic-lawn-mower-market-2020-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-04-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/baby-car-seat-market-report-2021-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-04-08

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/all-terrain-vehicle-market-2021-atv-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2021-04-08

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal