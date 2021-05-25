Bahrain PVC Pipes Market Report 2021, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Bahrain PVC pipes market to reach a volume of 108.5 Kilo Tons by 2026, exhibiting moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

PVC, or polyvinyl chloride, pipes are produced through the polymerization of vinyl chloride. These pipes are composed of PVC resin compounded with varying proportions of lubricants, stabilizers, plasticizers, fillers, pigments and processing aids. PVC pipes are replacing metal pipes as they are lightweight, easy to install, cost-effective and require low-maintenance. In Bahrain, these pipes are gaining prominence owing to their thermal and electrical insulation properties, which account for their extensive use in power systems. Other than this, the excellent chemical resistance, anti-corrosion, and high-tensile strength against fluid pressure of these pipes make them suitable for underground sewage, drainage and distribution of potable water in the region.

Bahrain PVC Pipes Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the Government of Bahrain has introduced several schemes, including the Government Action Plan (GAP), under the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, for constructing various affordable housing units, especially for the low- and mid-income groups in the region. This has augmented the installation of PVC pipes and fittings across the residential sector. Apart from this, with growing environmental concerns, the traditional piping systems are being replaced with PVC pipes, which consume lesser energy and resources during production and thereby help in reducing carbon emissions. Also, manufacturers have introduced unplasticized PVC (uPVC) pipes that can withstand the severe climatic and soil conditions in Bahrain. Additionally, being integral insulators, uPVC pipes are considered suitable for electric conduits as they eliminate the possibility of electrolytic corrosion. Owing to this, they are extensively being used in well casing and screens, and other mining operations. Moreover, on account of the growing population and rising pressure on water resources, the Government is expanding the existing water and sewage treatment plants, as well as commencing new projects to meet the supply-demand gap. For instance, Bahrain’s Ministry of Work has signed a deal with the UK-based Bluewater Bio, a water treatment provider, to enhance the capacity of its Tubli plant. It is also planning to establish a new sewage treatment plant in the southwest region of Bahrain as an effort to expand its sewage network. On account of these factors, the demand for PVC pipes is expected to rise across the region.

Market Summary:

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Sewerage and Drainage

2. Irrigation

3. Plumbing

4. Water Supply

5. HVAC

6. Oil & Gas

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into sewerage and drainage, irrigation, plumbing, water supply, HVAC, and oil and gas.

