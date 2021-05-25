Indian Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Key players: Carmesi, Saathi, Heyday, Anandi and Sakhi

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian biodegradable sanitary napkin market to grow at a CAGR of 33.40% during 2021-2026.

A sanitary napkin is a thin pad made up of absorbent materials designed to absorb menstrual fluid during the menstruation period. Also known as a sanitary or menstrual pad, it absorbs and retains menstrual fluid throughout the day and offers comfort to the user. Disposable sanitary napkins are easily available in the market which generally comprise plastic, polypropylene and superabsorbent polymers (SAP) to avoid leakage. In addition to this, they are wrapped in plastic bags which are non-biodegradable in nature. A significant increase in their usage, especially across developing economies like India, poses risks to women’s health as well as the environment. Consequently, biodegradable variants made up of cotton, corn starch, and bamboo and banana fibers have recently been introduced in the Indian market and are gaining rapid popularity among individuals.

Indian Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

Rising awareness about personal hygiene among Indian women is the key factor propelling the market growth. Since biodegradable sanitary napkins do not consist bleach, perfume or any other kind of chemicals, their usage is considered less damaging to the vaginal skin. They are also believed to reduce the chances of developing allergic reactions considerably. Furthermore, growing environmental consciousness is also contributing significantly to the market growth. Biodegradable sanitary napkins are considered a sustainable alternative to the conventionally used pads and can also be easily disposed of in soil without causing any damage to the environment. Apart from this, the Government of India is actively promoting the usage of safe and environment-friendly personal hygiene products. It is engaging in partnerships and collaborations with various private entities and non-government organizations (NGOs) for the manufacturing of biodegradable and cost-effective pads. It is also making significant efforts in making these pads available to all the women across the country including the remotest corners of the rural habitat. For instance, it recently launched extremely affordable biodegradable sanitary napkins called ‘Suvidha’ to promote personal hygiene among underprivileged women.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the material type, the market has been divided into bamboo-corn, cotton, banana fiber and others. Amongst these, bamboo-corn represents the most preferred type.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline channels, wherein the offline segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

On the geographical front, Maharashtra holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share. Other major regions include Gujrat, Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with some of the major players operating in the market being Carmesi, Saathi, Heyday, Anandi and Sakhi.

