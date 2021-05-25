Table Olives Market Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Table Olives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global table olives market to grow its strong growth during the next five years.

Olives refer to small oval drupe fruits that are green in color when unripe and black upon ripening. Table olives are intended to be consumed as a food product rather than being used for oil extraction. Whole olives, stoned olives, stuffed olives, olives with capers, olive paste and tapenade, etc., are some common variants of table olives. They offer various health benefits such as minimizing the risk of diabetes and gastrointestinal diseases, controlling blood cholesterol, bone strengthening, etc. As a result, table olives are extensively used as condiments, toppings, salad dressing, etc.

The expanding HoReCa sector is primarily driving the global market for table olives. Additionally, the high prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, high blood cholesterol etc., is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the rising levels of globalization have led to the expanding utilization of table olives from Mediterranean countries to the rest of the world in numerous dishes such as pizza, pasta, bruschetta etc. This, in turn, is propelling the global sales of table olives. Additionally, the escalating demand for ready-to-eat and processed food variants is further bolstering the use of table olives in various condiments. Besides this, the growing preference for organic food products based on the rising concerns towards the presence of synthetic additives in traditionally processed olives will continue to drive the market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Table Olives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

2 Brothers Company, Aceituna Verde SL, Aceitunas Escamilla, Adamakis Olives, Agro Sevilla Group, Bell-Carter Foods Inc, Eugène BRUNEL, Olive Line International S.L and OliveOilsLand.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Ripening Stage, Olives Style, Processing Type, Distribution Channel, Price and Region.

Breakup by Ripening Stage:

Green Olives

Olives turning color

Black Olives

Breakup by Olives Style:

Whole

Stoned (Pitted)

Stuffed

Salad

With Capers

Paste and Tapenade

Breakup by Processing Type:

Treated

Natural

Dehydrated

Darkened by Oxidation

Specialties

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenient Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Standard

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

