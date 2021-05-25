Signature Verification Market Report 2021, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global signature verification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Signature verification software performs auto-validation of signatures from the signatory with claimed individuals. It compares the signature image fed into the software with that on a file. Signature verification software reduces operational costs, saves time, and validate the legal identity of the person. As a result, it finds extensive applications across diverse industries, such as education, government, healthcare, and BFSI, to reduce human errors and ensure process compliance.

Market Trends

The increasing incidences of data theft and identity duplication, security breaches, and transaction fraud, are primarily driving the need for signature verification to protect critical and confidential data. Moreover, the increasing utilization of electronic signatures in the retail industry is also augmenting the market growth. The emergence of dynamic signature verification (DSV) that compares signature parameters, such as velocity, acceleration, pressure, and geometrical shape, is further catalyzing the global market. Moreover, rising inclination towards remote working model due to COVID-19 outbreak has augmented the trend for electronic signing, thereby propelling the demand for signature verification software.

Global Signature Verification Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being 01 Systems, Ascertia Ltd., Biometric Signature ID, Certify Global Inc., Cyber Signs Ltd., DataVision Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dynasign Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., iSign Solutions Inc., J.C. Lads Corporation, Odyssey Technologies Limited, Scriptel Corporation and Sutisoft Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Technology:

Static Signature Verification

Dynamic Signature Verification

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Education

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defense and Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

