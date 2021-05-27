Lawful Interception Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global lawful interception market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to reach a value of US$ 6.96 Billion by 2026.

Lawful interception refers to the legally sanctioned access to numerous private communication channels, including emails, messages and telephone calls. Service providers and network operators are required to collect or provide intercepted communications of individuals or corporations to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as authorized by jurisdiction or administration to track illegal activities. It is crucial in investigating and litigating criminal activities, including frauds, crime, and terrorism, which can be administered by wiretapping emails, mobile data, telephone lines, instant messaging and other internet-based services of the target. This, in turn, aids in closely monitoring the activities of the threat and obtaining the forensics necessary for pursuing wrongdoers.

Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of criminal activities and terrorism on the global level. Lawful inception is, therefore, opted by governments and law enforcement agencies for monitoring and decrypting digital and analog information related to the threat. Along with this, there is an increase in the incidences of cyber-attacks, supported by advancements in communication technology, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries for updating the laws pertaining to lawful interception. These initiatives aim at enhancing periodic monitoring, which can assist in controlling illegal activities across communication systems. Moreover, significant improvements in mobile phone tracking systems and data-based communications are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the growing virtualization of modern data centers aids in improving security in virtual networks, which enables vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these players include AQSACOM, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Incognito Software Systems Inc., Net Optics (Ixia), NetScout Systems, Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, SS8 Networks, Inc., Utimaco GmbH, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), and ZTE Corporation.

