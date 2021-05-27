Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Analysis 2021 | Enhancing Huge Growth and Latest Trends by Top Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global construction and demolition waste management market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during 2021-2026.

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste management refers to the process of collecting, transporting and recycling debris produced during the construction, alteration, destruction, rehabilitation, or refurbishment of infrastructures. The process helps with the proper disposal of construction materials, thereby curbing their negative impact on the environment. It also ensures the recycling of waste materials so as to limit the production and consumption of virgin resources and new materials. Nowadays, the rising concerns about environmental degradation have led to the adoption of C&D waste management globally.

Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Trends:

With rapid urbanization and globalization, there has been an increase in C&D activities around the world. These activities generate a considerable amount of waste that is usually disposed of in landfills, rivers and other water bodies, leading to environmental pollution. Owing to these negative consequences, governments of various nations have implemented stringent regulations to control and reduce illegal disposal of construction waste materials. They are also working toward recycling demolition waste and simultaneously generating sustainable raw materials for reconstruction. For instance, the Construction & Demolition Recycling Association (CDRA) is promoting the recycling of recoverable C&D materials, including concrete, asphalt, asphalt shingles, gypsum wallboard, wood and metals, that are produced in the United States every year. Other than this, many non-governmental organizations are creating awareness about the hazardous impact of construction waste, which has significantly encouraged end users to adopt C&D waste recycling techniques. Moreover, technological advancements in the building and construction industry have led to innovative and advanced waste management techniques, which will provide a positive thrust to the market in the forthcoming years.

Key Insights from the Report:

Based on the business sector, the market has been categorized into construction, renovation and demolition. Demolition currently accounts for the majority of the overall market share.

The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the service type into collection, recycling, landfill and incineration. At present, collection holds the largest market share.

On the basis of the waste type, the report finds that inert waste is the leading segment. Other significant types include wood, cardboard, plastic, glass, metal and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Group, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), DAISEKI CO LTD (DSKIF), Gamma Waste Systems LLC, Veolia North America LLC, Waste Management, Inc. (WM), RENEWI PLC ORD 10P (RWI.L), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., and Casella Waste Systems.

