India Male Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India Male Grooming Products market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Male grooming products are consumer goods utilized for maintaining personal hygiene and improving physical appearance. Some of these products include shaving creams, aftershave lotions, serums, face masks, colognes, shampoos, and deodorants. With evolving grooming patterns across India, the male population has become more image-conscious, which is contributing to the rising demand for male grooming products.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The India male grooming products market is being driven by the rising image consciousness, inflating disposable incomes and changing lifestyles of consumers. Moreover, the increasing influence of social media and the expansion of the e-commerce industry are positively contributing to the market growth. This is further supported by the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has prompted several male grooming brands to make their products available through online platforms. Other factors, such as aggressive promotional activities by leading brands and celebrity endorsements, are creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

India Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India male grooming products market report, along with forecasts for growth at the region level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Market Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

