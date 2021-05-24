Indian Access Control Reader Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Access Control Reader Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the indian access control reader market reached a value of INR 13.6 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2020-2025.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An access control reader is a significant part of the access control system that authorizes the entry and exit of an authorized person into the premises. This device scans the credentials that permit the entrance of a person through access control points. Presently, the market for access control readers in India is witnessing a strong growth due to increasing adoption of security devices across both private and government sectors.

The India access control reader market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for access control in commercial spaces to record or monitor employee activities and curb asset thefts. Furthermore, with the rising crime rate in India, access control readers are increasingly being installed in data centers, hotels, retail stores, entertainment stores, government institutions, banks, etc., to control unauthorized access and data breaches. Moreover, the growing threat of terrorist attacks has also augmented the installations of premium and enhanced access control technologies in the defense sector. Besides this, access control readers significantly reduce the need for manned surveillance, thereby minimizing overhead security expenditures. Various other factors, including rapid urbanization, the introduction of contactless smart cards, and growing popularity of smart homes, are expected to further propel the demand for access control readers in India over the forecasted period.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market/requestsample

Indian Access Control Reader Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the indian access control reader market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ESSL

Gemalto (3M Cognet)

HID India Pvt Ltd

Honeywell International India Pvt. Ltd

IDEMIA Ltd.

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd

Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd

Realtime Biometric Co. Ltd

Tyco Security Products

ZKTeco Biometrics India Pvt. Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the indian access control reader market on the basis of reader type, end-user, and region.

Breakup by Reader Type:

Card Based Readers

Biometric Based Readers

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Commercial

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transport

Education

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-reader-market/

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Indian Access Control Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-market

Indian Access Control Biometric Reader Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-access-control-biometric-reader-market

Home Energy Management Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-energy-management-systems-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: [email protected]

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800