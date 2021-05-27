Flash Memory Card Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Flash Memory Card Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the market reached a value of US$ 7.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Flash memory cards are non-volatile memory storage devices that work on semiconductor technology. They are used for storing various forms of data such as pictures, videos, audios, texts, and documents. These cards are used as extra memory storage units in mobile computing devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras. Flash memory cards are known for their high-density storage capability and less power requirement. As compared to conventional media, these memory cards allow faster access and are less vulnerable to physical damage. Due to their semiconductor-based structure, flash memory cards can offer a more rapid rate of data transfer.

Market Trends

Factors such as growing urbanization, improvement in standards of living and an increase in disposable income have led to a rise in the demand for smartphones. Along with this, increasing penetration of the internet has further driven the demand for media storage devices such as flash memory cards. Additionally, rising sales of digital cameras, such as DSLRs, along with the escalating demand for high-resolution images is having a positive impact on the flash memory card market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global flash memory card market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Secure Digital (SD)

Memory Sticks

Multimedia Card (MMC)

Compact Flash

Picture Card

Smart Media

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Application:

Smart Devices

Cameras and Camcorders

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global flash memory card market. Some of the major players in the market are SanDisk, IMEC, Corsair, G.SKILL International Enterprise, Mushkin, Kingston, Samsung, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Transcend Information, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

