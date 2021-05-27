Baby Car Seat Market 2021, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2026

The global baby car seat market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Baby car seat is a seat designed especially for a child passenger to ensure maximum safety from unexpected incidents during road travel. These seats are installed by either using vehicle’s seat belt or lower and tether anchors in the car. The baby car seat is equipped with an integral harness and quick-release buckle to minimize the risk of any injury or death in car accidents. Some of the common product variants include infant car seats, combination car seats, booster car seats, and convertible car seats.

Market Trends

The rising parental concerns towards the high prevalence of child casualties during road travel are primarily augmenting the demand for baby car seats. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations by several government bodies, particularly across the developed countries, mandating the use of specialized car seats for infants and toddlers, is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the growing number of awareness programs for promoting the need for child passenger safety is further catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, several product innovations have led to the emergence of baby car seats with enhanced features, such as pushchair adapters, anti-rebound bars, side protection, ventilation system, built-in lock-offs, etc.

Get free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/baby-car-seat-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Baby Car Seat Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Artsana Spa, Britax Excelsior Ltd., Diono LLC, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, Kiwi Baby, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV and RECARO Holding GmbH.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/2Q1qu82

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Infant Car Seats

Booster Car Seats

Combination Car Seats

Convertible Car Seats

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Baby Boutique Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal