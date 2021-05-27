Tunisia Couscous Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the tunisia Couscous market grew at a CAGR of around 5% in value terms during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Couscous is the staple food in North African countries and the national dish of Tunisia. It is made from the semolina of durum wheat. Similar to rice and pasta products, couscous is inexpensive yet highly nutritious.
Couscous is a convenient, affordable, gluten-free and whole-grain food. It also provides macro and micro-nutrients required in a balanced diet, owing to which, it is highly preferred, especially the young population in Tunisia. Apart from this, it is a versatile culinary ingredient that can be easily served in salads, soups, side dishes, and even main courses. This has boosted the consumption of couscous in Tunisia, thereby prompting various local manufacturers to scale up their production. For instance, key players have invested in fully automatic machinery to ramp up their production. Moreover, some of the food leading companies in Tunisia, like La Roche Blanche Group and L’EPI D’OR, are also offering a wide variety of couscous variants, such as barley-flavored and whole-grain.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Thickness
Fine Couscous
Medium Couscous
Thick Couscous
Market Breakup by SKUs
1 Kg
5 Kg
25 Kg
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and some of the key players include L’Epi D’Or, La Rose Blanche Group, La Societe des Industries Alimentaires Maghrebine (SIAM), Medilife, and Societe Les Industries Alimentaires Randa SA (SIA RANDA).
