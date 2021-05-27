Tunisia Couscous Market Insight, Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Demand by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the tunisia Couscous market grew at a CAGR of around 5% in value terms during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Couscous is the staple food in North African countries and the national dish of Tunisia. It is made from the semolina of durum wheat. Similar to rice and pasta products, couscous is inexpensive yet highly nutritious.