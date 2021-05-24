Global Food Grade Gases Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global neural implants market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Neural implants have been used to help neurologically disabled people to regain their abilities to live a healthy life. Over the past decades, many paralyzed patients were able to regain control over their body parts with the help of neural implants. According to the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2015, neurological disorders are the world’s largest cause of disability. The WHO considers neurological disorders as one of the greatest threats to public health. For instance, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD every year. In addition, epilepsy is a chronic non-communicable disease of the brain, affecting around 50 million people globally. Thus, such a high disease burden across the globe is driving the uptake of neural implants.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/neural-implants-market

The global neural implants market offers immense opportunities both for existing and upcoming players. Several vendors are investing a significant amount in R&D activities to develop and commercialize next-generation neural implants. In addition, many investigational medtech companies are also focusing on the development of the latest-generation neural implants with greater safety and efficacy. Thus, the rising focus of key and emerging players on the innovative pipeline of neural implants devices is anticipated to offer future market growth.

A Full Report of Global Neural Implants Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/neural-implants-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- by Product, Application, and End-user

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, and NEVRO CORP.

Global Neural Implants Market Report Segment

By Product

Deep Brain Stimulation (DCS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

By Application

Chronic Pain

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease (PD)

Others (Depression and Other Movement Disorders)

By End-user

Hospitals

Outpatient Surgery Centers

Specialized Neurological Centers (SNCs)

Global Neural Implants Market Report Segment

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/neural-implants-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404