US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The US sleep-wake disorder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the sleep-wake disorder market in the US is attributed to the presenvce of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness among people, and an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders. As per the World Bank, the aging population of US was around 52.3 million. The geriatric population is more prone to sleep-wake disorders. In addition, the presence of major market players, including ResMed Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., and others further supports the growth of sleep-wake disorder market in the region during the forecast period.

To Request a Sample of our Report on US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/us-sleep-wake-disorder-market

The market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into insomnia, hypersomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and others. Sleep apnea holds the largest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of treatment, the market is divide into therapies, drugs, and devices. The sleep-wake disorder devices segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by medications.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/us-sleep-wake-disorder-market

US Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Segmentation

By Type

Insomnia

Hypersomnia

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Others

By Treatment

Therapies

Drugs

Devices

Company Profiles

Aeroflow, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

ResMed Inc.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Somnarus Inc.

Somnetics International Inc.

TotalCare eHealth

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/us-sleep-wake-disorder-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404