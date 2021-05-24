Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 36% during 2021-2027. SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) is part of robot navigation and mapping. It’s a computational problem that updates an unknown environment map by tracking the agent’s location at the same time. Several algorithms are used to solve this with traceable time intervals for a particular environment. Some of the popular methods include Extended Kalman Filter, GraphSLAM, and Particle Filter.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

EKF SLAM

Fast SLAM

Graph-Based SLAM

Others

By Offering

2D SLAM

3D SLAM

By Application

UAV and Robots

AR/VR

Autonomous Vehicles

Other Applications

Company Profile

ClearPath Robotics

Apple Inc.​

Google LLC

Microsoft Inc.​

Amazon Robotics

