Knee Cartilage Repair Market: Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast – 2027

Cartilage is a soft and rubbery material present in the bone joint and is involved in preventing friction between the bones by acting as a shock absorber in the joint. Damage to cartilage restricts the normal movement of knee causing pain and most often occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee. If left untreated, it may require knee replacement surgery. Knee cartilage repair has been beneficial for conditions such as mal-unions, delayed unions, and slow healing wounds. Advances in knee cartilage repair products have bolstered the growth of this industry.

Apart from the increasing percentage of geriatrics, knee cartilage repair market is gaining traction from growing obesity concerns across the globe. Obese individuals are highly likely to cause damage to their knees over a period of about two decades, which eventually leads to the loss of cartilage in the joints.

Knee Cartilage Repair market size is projected to reach US$ 2599 million by 2027, from US$ 2450.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

B. Braun Melsungen

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

MEDIPOST

Histogenics Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Knee Cartilage Repair Breakdown Data by Type

Arthroscopic Chondroplasty

Autologous Chondrocyte

Osteochondral Grafts Transplantation

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Implants Transplant

Microfracture

Other Products

Knee Cartilage Repair Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

