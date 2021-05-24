Endovascular Therapy Devices Market 2021 Statistical Analysis, Key Segments, Benefits and Opportunity and Forecast, 2028 | FMI Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) adopted a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic-era to focus on the growth and development of the Endovascular therapy Devices Market. The study features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impacts on the global economy at various levels and which can be seen on the Healthcare industry as well. The thriving market of health care research and development is expected to exhibit a steep decline in the sales during the lockdown period owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing units, acute shortage in the supply of raw materials and absence of potential manpower. It can be deduced from the current situations brought about by the pandemic that the production, and supply chain activities have experienced minor hurdles. However, the market is projected to gradually recover post-COVID-19, which will present attractive opportunities for sales across various regions of the world in the following years.

The team of analysts at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Endovascular therapy Devices Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Endovascular therapy Devices Market.

Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Endovascular therapy Devices market include Cardinal Health, Altura Medical, Lifetech Scientific BiFlow Medical, Boston Scientific, Endospan, Getinge, InspireMD, Japan Lifeline, Lombard Medical Technologies, Endologix, Medtronic, Nellix, Penumbra and Terumo. In addition presence of small and local manufacturers across the countries will account for competiveness in Endovascular therapy Devices market.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Percutaneous endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR)

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic stents

Biodegradable Stents

Self-expanding Nitinol Stents

Thoracic aortic aneurysms grafts

Other Devices

Segmentation by Procedures:

Balloon Angioplasty

Angioplasty with Stent Placement

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Artery Stenting

Transfemoral Carotid Artery Stenting

Transcarotid Artery Revascularization

Intravascular Brachytherapy

Atherectomy

Thrombolysis

Segmentation by Application

Pulmonary

Vascular

Cardiology

Surgery

Neurology

Radiology

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

