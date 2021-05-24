Influenza Antiviral Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope, Covid-19 Analysis, Industry Scope, Demand & Forecast by 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cipla Limited, NATCO Pharma Limited & so on…

Future Market Insights (FMI) adopted a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic-era to focus on the growth and development of the Influenza Antiviral Market. The study features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe impacts on the global economy at various levels and which can be seen on the Healthcare industry as well. The thriving market of health care research and development is expected to exhibit a steep decline in the sales during the lockdown period owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing units, acute shortage in the supply of raw materials and absence of potential manpower. It can be deduced from the current situations brought about by the pandemic that the production, and supply chain activities have experienced minor hurdles. However, the market is projected to gradually recover post-COVID-19, which will present attractive opportunities for sales across various regions of the world in the following years.

The team of analysts at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different Influenza Antiviral Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the Influenza Antiviral Market.

Key Players

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Influenza Antiviral market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Cipla Limited, NATCO Pharma Limited, Seqirus USA Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG and others.

Segmentation

The Influenza Antiviral Market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, dosage form and distribution channel.

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Market by Drug Type

Oseltamivir

Zanamivir

Peramivir

Adamantanes

Other

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Market by Dosage Form

Oral

Inhalation

Intravenous

Segmentation of Influenza Antiviral Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

