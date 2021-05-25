Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Head and Neck Cancers usually begin in the squamous cells that line the moist, mucosal surfaces inside the head and neck (for example, inside the mouth, the nose, and the throat). These squamous cell cancers are often referred to as squamous cell carcinoma of Head and Neck Cancer. The symptoms of Head and Neck Cancers may include a lump or a sore that does not heal, a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. Symptoms may vary depending upon the site of cancer.

Alcohol and tobacco use are the two most important risk factors for Head and Neck Cancers, especially cancers of the oral cavity, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and larynx. At least 75% of Head and Neck Cancers are caused by tobacco and alcohol use. Infection with cancer-causing types of human papillomavirus (HPV), especially HPV type 16, is a risk factor for some types of Metastatic Head and Neck Cancers, particularly oropharyngeal cancers that involve the tonsils or the base of the tongue.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/head-and-neck-cancer-hnc-market

DelveInsight’s “Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Head and Neck cancer (HNC), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Head and Neck cancer (HNC) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Key Facts

As per World Health Organisation (WHO) (2014), Head and Neck Cancer encompasses many site-specific cancers, including oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers. Studies have estimated the global incidence of all Metastatic Head and Neck Cancers to be between 400,000 and 600,000 new cases per year and the mortality rate to between 223,000 and 300,000 deaths per year.

As per the study conducted by Audrey Rousseau et al. 2011: SCC is the most frequent malignant tumor of the head and neck region. HNSCC represents the sixth leading cancer by incidence and there are 500000 new cases a year worldwide (Kamangar et al., 2006).

Most HNSCCs arise in the hypopharynx, larynx, trachea, oral cavity, and oropharynx. The majority of laryngeal SCCs originate from the supraglottic and glottic regions. Tracheal SCCs are rare compared to laryngeal ones. The most common oropharyngeal site of involvement in the base of the tongue. Within the oral cavity, most tumors arise from the floor of the mouth, the ventrolateral tongue, or the soft palate complex.

As per the American Dental Association 2020: Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) is the most common malignancy in the oral cavity (OC) and oropharynx (OP), accounting for 90% of cancers of the head and neck. OC and OP cancers account for 2.9% of all cancers diagnosed in the U.S. and 1.6% of all cancer deaths.

Key Benefits of Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Report

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market in the upcoming years.

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market report covers the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market

Head and Neck Cancer market size is anticipated to increase during the study period owing to the rise in the incident cases of Head and Neck Cancer patients in 7MM. The expected launch of the pipeline therapies will also fuel the growth of the market.

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Epidemiology

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Head and Neck cancer (HNC) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Head and Neck cancer (HNC) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Epidemiology Segmentation –

Incident cases of Head and Neck Cancer (HNC)

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Age-specific incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Site-specific incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Stage-specific incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The research and development of new treatment therapies for Head and Neck Cancer are categorized into various groups. The dynamics of the Head and Neck Cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also the expected launch of emerging therapies.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Companies:

CueBio

Merck

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sensei Biotherapeutics

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Iovance Biotherapeutics

And many others

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) therapies covered in the report include:

PDS0101

LN-145

CUE-101

SNS-301

BIBW2992

Immutep

And many more.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/head-and-neck-cancer-hnc-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Overview at a Glance Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Disease Background and Overview Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Patient Journey Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Epidemiology and Patient Population Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Treatment Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Marketed Products Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Emerging Therapies Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market. Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Drivers Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Head and Neck cancer (HNC) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Head and Neck cancer (HNC) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Pipeline Insights

Head and Neck cancer (HNC) Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Head and Neck cancer (HNC) market.

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2025’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market and the historical and forecasted Peripheral Vascular Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2025’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices and the historical and forecasted Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Latest Healthcare Blogs By DelveInsight:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/head-and-neck-cancer-hnc-market