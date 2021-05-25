Cluster Headache Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Cluster Headache is a primary headache disorder and the most common of the group of headache disorders called trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias. The term cluster headache originates from the fact that these attacks occur in groups, or “clusters.” During a cluster cycle, severe headache attacks reappear between 1─8 times per day. Cluster cycles can last for weeks or months and are usually disconnected by remission periods, or periods of headache freedom, which usually last months or years.

It usually occurs at the age of 20–40 years and this condition is more common in men than women. It comprises severe headaches on one side of the head. It is related to symptoms that occur on the same side of the head that the pain is taking place on, runny or stuffy nostril, include red or teary eye, and flushing or sweating of the face. During occurrences, some people develop a smaller pupil or a drooping eyelid on the headache side. Most cluster headache patients are restless or agitated during attacks; unlike patients with migraines, they find it hard to stay still and rarely lie down.

Cluster attacks commonly occur overnight, waking people from sleep. People affected with cluster headache are diagnosed as “episodic” when the attacks occur in periods lasting between 7 days and 1 year and are disjointed by pain-free periods lasting 1 month or longer. In “chronic” cluster headache, attacks occur for more than 1 year without remission or with remissions lasting less than 1 month.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cluster-headache-market

DelveInsight’s “Cluster Headache Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cluster Headache, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cluster Headache market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cluster Headache market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Cluster Headache market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cluster Headache Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Cluster Headache treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Cluster Headache Market Key Facts

According to the research study of Fischera et al., the pooled data for cluster headache showed that a lifetime prevalence of 124 per 100,000 and a 1-year prevalence of 53 per 100,000 (Fischera, Marziniak, Gralow, & Evers, 2008).

According to the research study of Gaul et al., there are approximately 120,000 patients affected by cluster headache in Germany (Gaul, Diener, & Müller, 2011).

The prevalence of cluster headache on the basis of population-based samples is reported to be 7–119/100, 000 (Gaul et al., 2011).

According to the research study of Fischera et al., the overall male-to-female ratio is 4.3, but it is much higher for chronic cluster headache than for the episodic form (15 and 3.8, respectively) (“Cluster Headache – American Family Physician,” n.d.).

Key Benefits of Cluster Headache Market Report

Cluster Headache market report provides an in-depth analysis of Cluster Headache Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Cluster Headache market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Cluster Headache Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Cluster Headache market in the upcoming years.

The Cluster Headache market report covers Cluster Headache market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Cluster Headache patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Cluster Headache Market

Cluster Headache market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

The Cluster Headache market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Cluster Headache market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Cluster Headache market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Cluster Headache Epidemiology

The Cluster Headache epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Cluster Headache patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Cluster Headache epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cluster Headache Epidemiology Segmentation –

Total prevalence of Cluster Headache

Gender-specific cases of Cluster Headache

Type-specific cases of Cluster Headache (Episodic Cluster Headache and Chronic Cluster Headache)

Diagnosed and treatable cases of Cluster Headache

Cluster Headache Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Cluster Headache Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cluster Headache market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Cluster Headache market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Cluster Headache market is expected to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, increasing awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world.

Cluster Headache Companies:

Zosano Pharma

Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Eli Lilly and Company

And many others

Cluster Headache Therapies Covered in the report include:

LSD

C213 Microneedle System

Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm)

And many more.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cluster-headache-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Cluster Headache Competitive Intelligence Analysis Cluster Headache Market Overview at a Glance Cluster Headache Disease Background and Overview Cluster Headache Patient Journey Cluster Headache Epidemiology and Patient Population Cluster Headache Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Cluster Headache Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cluster Headache Treatment Cluster Headache Marketed Products Cluster Headache Emerging Therapies Cluster Headache Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Cluster Headache Market Outlook (7 major markets) Cluster Headache Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Cluster Headache Market. Cluster Headache Market Drivers Cluster Headache Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Latest Reports By DelveInsight:

Cluster Headache Epidemiology Insight

DelveInsight’s Cluster Headache – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Cluster Headache in the 7MM (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Cluster Headache Syndrome Pipeline Insights

Cluster Headache Syndrome Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Cluster Headache Syndrome market.

Neuromodulation Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Neuromodulation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2025’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Neuromodulation Devices and the historical and forecasted Neuromodulation Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices and the historical and forecasted Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Latest Healthcare Blogs By DelveInsight:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Info:

Shruti Thakur

DelveInsight Business Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone No: +91-9650213330

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Healthcare Blog

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/cluster-headache-market