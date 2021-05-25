Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

The peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs) encompass a heterogeneous group of diseases representing approximately ∼10% to 15% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. It usually develops from mature-stage white blood cells called T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells.

Most PTCL subtypes are aggressive (fast-growing) lymphomas, including PTCL-NOS, AITL, ALCL, enteropathy-type T-cell lymphoma, and extranodal natural killer (NK) cell/T-cell lymphoma.

The exact cause of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma is unknown, it can be associated with exposure to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) or to the human T-cell leukemia virus-1 (HTLV-1).

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma was classified by WHO in 2008 and updated in 2016. According to this, the Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas can be broadly classified according to the site of origin of the malignant T cell in the body- Nodal, Extranodal, Cutaneous and Leukemic.

With no standard drug treatments available in clinical practice, the response rate of cancer to conventional chemotherapies is low, the tolerance is poor, a relapse often occurs. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in R&D activities, awareness among patients about the treatment options will support the market growth for PTCL.

DelveInsight’s “Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Key Facts

Based on the United States Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Registry, the incidence of PTCL is < 1 case per 100,000 people in the United States. In Europe and North America, T-cell and NK-cell lymphoma account for 5-10% of all cases of NHL.

As stated in a study titled “Pathogenesis of Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma” by Marco Pizzi et al., PTCLs typically affect middle-aged to elderly patients. They present as either nodal (60%) or extranodal (40%) lesions.

A study titled “T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology: the Known and Unknown”, 2016 quoted that Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified (PTCL-NOS) PTCL-NOS is the most prevalent subtype in North America and Europe, with a median age at diagnosis of 65 years.

A study titled “Clinical Characteristic and Survival Outcome of Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma in a Chinese Population”, 2019, specified that only a minority (~30%) of patients with the most common PTCL subtypes achieve a durable remission and long-term survival. Data on the clinical features of PTCL in a Chinese population are limited.

Key Benefits of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Report

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market in the upcoming years.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market report covers Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market

The market size for PTCL in the United States was estimated to be USD 616 million in 2017, which is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalent population of PTCL patients in the 7MM.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Epidemiology

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma(PTCL) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in healthcare spending across the world.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Companies:

Eisai

Onxeo

Seattle Genetics

Aileron Therapeutics

Solasia Pharma

HUYA Bioscience

Celgene Corporation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co, Ltd.

And many others.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Therapies covered in the report include:

Darinaparsin

ALRN 6924

HBI-8000

E7777

Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin)

Poteligeo (Mogamulizumab)

Folotyn (Pralatrexate)

Istodax (Romidepsin)

Beleodaq (Belinostat)

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Overview at a Glance Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Disease Background and Overview Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Patient Journey Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Epidemiology and Patient Population Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Treatment Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Marketed Products Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Emerging Therapies Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Drivers Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

