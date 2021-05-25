How has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Air Compressor Market Growth?

The global air compressor market is projected to observe a drop in growth in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoppage of business activities and industrial processes during the lockdown amidst the pandemic period has hampered the growth of the air compressor industry.

However, the market is expected to recover from the losses incurred during the pandemic by the first or second quarter of 2023. Some key manufacturers of air compressors are taking the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to grow their business and also offering help during this turmoil by providing air compressors. For instance, Ingersoll Rand Inc., an American provider of air compressors, is supplying essential products and support to the medical and laboratory processes, transportation and logistics, power stations, chemical, oil and gas industries, the food and beverage sector, and many more. Also, this company has taken an initiative to provide air compressors that are used to produce medical gas equipment that operates ventilators. Such strategically moves by market players are helping them to withstand their business during this crisis period.

Key Players in the Global Air Compressor Market

Also, the research report portrays various aspects of the key players operating in the global air compressor market such as company snapshot, business performance, strategic moves, recent developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and many more. The key players listed are:

These players are undertaking unique strategies, such as novel product launches, partnerships and collaborations, to gain a competitive edge and withstand their business amidst the crisis period.

Report Overview

As per a report by Research Dive, the global air compressor market is foreseen to garner a revenue of $39,844.6 million by 2026, despite COVID-19 crisis. The report offers a brief about the performance and recent developments & activities of top players in the global market. These insights help in studying the competitive landscape and take essential actions to gain a significant position in the global market.

The estimations delivered in the research report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

