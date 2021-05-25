Water Automation and Instrumentation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 11% during 2021-2027. The main challenges arising from water distribution are water supply as well as its conservation, regulatory requirements, operational and energy efficiency, integration of newly updated infrastructure, remote access control. All of these issues are now addressed through process monitors and water automation and integrated control systems that control the motor and provide vital information about ongoing activities.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Water Automation Solution

DCS

SCADA

PLC

IAM

HMI

Other Water Automation Solutions

By Water Instrumentation Solution

Pressure Transmitter

Level Transmitter

Temperature Transmitter

Liquid Analyzers

Gas Analyzers

Leakage Detection Systems

Density Measurement

Other Water Instrumentation Solutions

By End-user Industry

Chemical

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Utilities

Paper and Pulp

Other End-user Industries

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market.

The market share of the global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Water Automation and Instrumentation Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Water Automation and Instrumentation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Report

What was the Water Automation and Instrumentation Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Water Automation and Instrumentation Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Water Automation and Instrumentation Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

