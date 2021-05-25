Voice Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Voice Biometrics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. The global voice biometrics market is gaining momentum as the need for complete security methods for technology-based systems and devices increases to prevent loss of sensitive data. Biometric identification, proven to have insufficient usernames and passwords due to the risk of hacking and cracking, is by far the most secure against fraud.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By type:
- Active Voice Biometrics
- Passive Voice Biometrics
By authentication process:
- Automated IVR
- Agent-Assisted
- Mobile Applications
- Employee Authentication
By deployment mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud
By organization size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By application:
- Authentication and Customer Verification
- Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation
- Fraud Detection and Prevention
- Risk and Emergency Management
- Transaction Processing
- Access Control
- Workforce Management
By vertical:
- BFSI
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government and Defense,
- IT And Telecom
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Transportation and Logistics
- Travel and Hospitality
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Voice Biometrics Market.
- The market share of the global Voice Biometrics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Voice Biometrics Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Voice Biometrics Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Voice Biometrics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Voice Biometrics Market Report
- What was the Voice Biometrics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Voice Biometrics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Voice Biometrics Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
