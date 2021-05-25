Voice Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Voice Biometrics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 20% during 2021-2027. The global voice biometrics market is gaining momentum as the need for complete security methods for technology-based systems and devices increases to prevent loss of sensitive data. Biometric identification, proven to have insufficient usernames and passwords due to the risk of hacking and cracking, is by far the most secure against fraud.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By type:

Active Voice Biometrics

Passive Voice Biometrics

By authentication process:

Automated IVR

Agent-Assisted

Mobile Applications

Employee Authentication

By deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By application:

Authentication and Customer Verification

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Risk and Emergency Management

Transaction Processing

Access Control

Workforce Management



By vertical:

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Government and Defense,

IT And Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Energy and Utilities

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Voice Biometrics Market.

The market share of the global Voice Biometrics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Voice Biometrics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Voice Biometrics Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Voice Biometrics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Voice Biometrics Market Report

What was the Voice Biometrics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Voice Biometrics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Voice Biometrics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

