How is the Ambulance Services Market Expected to Witness Growth during the Covid-19 Pandemic?

The global ambulance services market is anticipated to grow significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the need to vacate coronavirus patients in bulk to the hospitals and quarantine facilities. The government bodies, NGOs, and private bodies are concentrating on the deployment of the ambulance services amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, in July 2020, a Delhi-based NGO announced the launch of WB (Wishing and Blessings) ambulance project in collaboration with the Delhi government. Also, the ambulances offer zero-charge transportation services to the hospitals, quarantine facilities, and treatment centers. Apart from this, several key industrial players are aiming for tie-ups with various ambulance services to fulfill the goal to fight the coronavirus disease. For instance, in April 2020, the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust declared partnership with the London fire bridge to tackle the pandemic. All these factors are projected to boost the market growth during the pandemic.

Apart from this, the rise in the technological discoveries in ambulance services is projected to surge the global ambulance services market in the forthcoming years. Also, upsurge of the people suffering from chronic diseases along with the increase in the road traffic accident cases is estimated to augment the usage of ambulance services. As per WHO (World Health Organization), yearly about 1.35 million people die in the road accidents and 20 to 50 million suffer from permanent injuries. All these factors are speculated to drive the global market in the forthcoming years.

Key Market Players

The leading participants of the global ambulance services market are listed as follows:

Falck A/S

Envision Healthcare

Acadian Ambulance Service

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance

America Ambulance

ZIQITZA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Air Methods

DUTCH HEALTH B.V.

BVG India Limited

London Ambulance Service NHS Trus

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

According to a latest report studied by Research Dive, the global ambulance services market is estimated to $34.8 billion by 2027, rising from a market size of $27.6 billion in the year 2019, at a considerable CAGR of 1.2% from 2020-2027 timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

