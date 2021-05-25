How has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Hand Sanitizer Market Growth?

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global hand sanitizer market in 2020. The customer preference for health and wellness, the ability of hand sanitizers to serve as a boundary between infectious materials such as bacterial, fungal, and viral pollutants and the subject, and the rise in healthcare costs all contribute to the exponential market growth of hand sanitizers. The substantially increasing focus on the importance of safety at workplace in both developed and developing countries is expected to boost the growth of the global hand sanitizer market in the analysis period. An increase in healthcare costs, an enhancement in living conditions, increased knowledge of hand hygiene, and structural reforms of government organizations such as the WHO (World Health Organization) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the need for sanitation are expected to increase demand for hand sanitizers. All these aforementioned factors are eventually expected to boost the growth of the hand sanitizer market. Furthermore, key manufacturers in the hand sanitizer market are focusing on strategic partnerships in order to expand in the global industry.

According to a recent Research Dive study, the global hand sanitizer market is expected to expand at an exponential rate following the transmission of COVID-19. The communal spread of COVID-19 has created an ongoing public health emergency situation since the last few months of 2019. Governments in countries such as India, the United Kingdom, and Brazil have instituted stringent lockdowns in order to prevent the coronavirus disease from becoming a pandemic. Furthermore, the closure has resulted in a significant decrease in manufacturing and enterprise operating activities. The critical function of hand sanitizers in reducing coronavirus transmission across the globe is expected to boost demand for hand sanitizers in the global market. For example, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends hand sanitizers (at least 60% alcohol) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, in April 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) proposed two alcohol-based sanitizer solutions capable of inactivating the coronavirus. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these main factors may drive the global hand sanitizer market.

