Why is the North American Region Witnessing Tremendous Growth in the Global Hearing Amplifier Market?

The North American hearing amplifiers market was estimated to be 32.0% in the year 2019, and is projected to reach $33.7 billion by 2027. The regional growth of the market is due to the increase in the hearing problems in the North America along with the government support for adopting varied technological advancements. Apart from the North American region, the Asia-Pacific region is speculated to enhance at a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years due to the rise in the healthcare expenses in the area. Also, the APAC region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the future years.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The Covid-19 outbreak is estimated to affect the market in a positive way as the chances of people diagnosed with DHH (Deaf and Hard Hearing) are more prone to the coronavirus than the healthy ones. The people with DHH may have irregular heart-beats and high blood pressure, thus making it easier for the Covid-19 virus to attack the patient. These factors are considered to boost the global market growth during the pandemic.

Key Market Players

The well-established players of the global hearing amplifiers market are listed as follows:

com

Etymotic Research, Inc.

iHEAR Medical, Inc.

MDHearingAid

FocusEar

SOUNDWORLD Solutions

IntriCon

Otofonix, Beurer

Amplifon

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions. For instance, in May 2020, Widex, a hearing aid manufacturer, declared the launch of ‘Moment’, a hearing aid device. This product is one of the first to eradicate ‘out of sync’ sound for the patients having mild to moderate hearing issues, without losing the trademark natural sound of the company. The time delay of the sound to reach the ears is in a split of a second, thus making this device a must for all the patients having hearing problems.

Highlights of the Report

As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global hearing amplifiers market is estimated to $108.0 billion by the end of 2027, from a market share of $67.4 billion in the year 2019, at a growth rate of 5.9% during 2020-2027 estimated timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

