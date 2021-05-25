How has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Growth?

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the global home infusion therapy market in 2020. Patients are treated and medications are administered at home with home infusion therapy. It is more comfortable for the patient to be handled at home rather than in hospitals or healthcare facilities. The growing geriatric population around the world is expected to be the biggest driving factor for the global home infusion therapy market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the population of the world over 60 years old will nearly double by 2050, increasing from 12% to 22%. The high cost of home infusion therapy is expected to hinder the demand during the analysis period.

Furthermore, the unreliability of infusion devices and the reimbursement policies related to home insulation therapy are expected to be the most significant market restraints of the market in the analysis timeframe. Furthermore, overdosing on medication can result in unsafe conditions for the patient, which is expected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period. The need for home infusion therapy has risen as a result of the pandemic. The majority of patients would rather receive assistance at home than visit a healthcare facility. Patients who need long-term care do not want to risk being exposed to the pandemic due to weakened immunity. These factors are expected to fuel the global home infusion therapy market over the analysis period. The majority of companies are increasing their investments in research and development in the area, which is expected to generate growth opportunities for investors over the analysis period.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer, and others in the population is expected to be the most powerful driving factor for the home infusion therapy market during the analysis period. Furthermore, the preference for homecare treatment among geriatric patients is expected to drive the home infusion therapy market during the analysis period. Advances in technology are expected to generate more growth opportunities for investors to invest in during the analysis period.

