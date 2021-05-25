How has the Covid-19 Pandemic Affected the Global Industrial Robotics Market?

The global industrial robotics market is predicted to experience a negative impact during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the shut of several end-user industries such as automotive, steel, and aerospace. Nevertheless, the market is expected to recover by Q2/Q3 of 2022. The market faced heavy losses due to stoppage of operations, disruptions in the supply chain, and reduction in demand for industrial robots by the customers. One major advantage of utilizing industrial robots is that the businesses have the liberty to cut short workforce, as the robots have the potential to independently and automatically handle manufacturing units. For example, companies from variegated categories such as CISCO, Huawei, and Microsoft are concentrating on collaborating with varied IoT firms to develop several robots to carry on with their production process. Furthermore, the technology adapted to design industrial robots undergoes numerous alterations on a regular basis, that might be complex and may need upgradation every once in a while. These factors are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, government initiatives to speed up designing and production are projected to boost the global market growth despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, according to Robotics Industries Association, around 2, 50,000 industrial robots are incorporated in the United States only. Furthermore, a novel industrial revolution that goes by the name – industry 2.0 is responsible for the rise in the demand of industrial robotics that mainly works on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Download FREE PDF Sample (Dive on a specific application, geography, & competitor)@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/309

Key Market Players

The leading players of the global industrial robotics market are listed as follows:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.,

Denso Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Daihen Corporation

Kobe Steel Limited

Kobelco Paint Robot

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Highlights of the Report

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global industrial robotics market is projected to generate a revenue of $85.2 million by the end of 2026, from a market size of $43.2 million in 2018, at a 8.6% CAGR during the 2019-2026 timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/309

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/