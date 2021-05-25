How has the Covid-19 Pandemic Affected the Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market Market?

The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is estimated to enhance during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a rise in the atrial fibrillation disease in the geriatric population. People that are diagnosed with kidney diseases, chronic heart conditions, stroke, hypertensions, and respiratory diseases are more prone to get infected with the novel coronavirus disease than the ones without. High death rate due to Covid-19 is observed in people who are suffering from cardiac or respiratory syndromes. Therefore, people with cardiac diseases are rushing to buy the LAA closure devices to prevent heart conditions like atrial fibrillation. The government is taking up initiatives to create awareness about the LAA closure devices, especially for the geriatric population which is in the danger of contracting Covid-19 immediately. Apart from this, manufacturers are focusing on product improvements to attain an edge in the market globally. For instance, in February 2020, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) granted approval for the novel ‘Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder’ for those diagnosed with AF (Atrial Fibrillation). These all facets are expected to boost the global market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, a rise in the ambulatory clinical centers worldwide to handle emergency operations with low risked cardiovascular procedures is estimated to fuel the market growth during the coronavirus crises. Further, the market is projected to show continuous growth in the post-pandemic phase and create promising opportunities in the future years for the market players.

Key Players of the Market

The prominent players of the global left atrial appendage closure devices market are as follows:

Boston Scientific Corporation

SentreHEART, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Abbott

Occlutech

Cardia, Inc.

Lifetech Scientific

Aegis Medical Group

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the global LAA closure devices market is predicted to generate a revenue of $2,637.1 million by the end of 2027, rising from a market size of $466.6 million in 2019, at a growth rate of 24.0% during 2020-2027 timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

