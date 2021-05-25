What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market?

The growing demand from various industries for sustainable and advanced mass transfer equipment solutions for performing critical operations is the major factor predicted to bolster the growth of the global mass transfer equipment market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. In addition, latest innovations and developments coupled with heavy investment on economic & efficient solutions for mass transfer are other factors expected to drive the overall market growth by 2026. For instance, the ‘Shell Schoepentoeter Plus’ is mainly suitable for feed that contains liquid & vapor. The mass transfer equipment is specifically designed to offer clean liquid disengagement, better vapor distribution, and minimal pressure drop.

Moreover, recent technological advancements of mass transfer equipment in food sector is projected to create huge growth opportunities for the global market over the forecast period. According to Research Dive analysts, the future-generation of mass transfer technology will have noteworthy applications in food & packaging industries. This technology could be primarily used to preserve food for better quality and safety, to decrease food wastage, to prevent foodborne germs and illnesses, and for improved food shelf life. For instance, Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), a packaging system, depends upon the modification of the internal atmosphere by the product itself or scavengers or use of gas emitters, or by gas flushing, which can be attained by mass transfer technology.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global mass transfer equipment market. These players include Sulzer Ltd, Beijing Zehua Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Koch-Glitsch, Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd., MTE Group, DtEC, Munters Group, Tianjin Univtech Co., Ltd., Baretti, and HAT International Ltd.

These players are adopting several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product development, and product launches to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. For instance, in August 2019, Koch-Glitsch, a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES), completed the acquisition of Julius Montz GmbH (Montz) to increase the presence of Koch-Glitsch’s worldwide by strengthening its global footprint, widening its portfolio of services, products, and intellectual property, and positioning it for entry into new markets and industries.

