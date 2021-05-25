How has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Smart Manufacturing Market Growth?

The global smart manufacturing market is projected to observe a decline in growth in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stoppage of almost all manufacturing companies during the lockdown implemented by various government bodies has hindered the growth of the smart manufacturing market.

However, various government bodies are taking initiatives to support smart manufacturing business during this turmoil. For instance, the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has been surging the existing financing services for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) with an aim to support the growth of businesses. Such initiatives are expected to support the business to endure their production processes during the COVID-19 crisis. The global smart manufacturing market is projected to recuperate from the losses experienced during the pandemic period by second or third quarter of 2023. The surging trend for the integration of internet of things (IoT) and cloud platforms in the automation processes of manufacturing companies for enabling enhanced production performance is projected to create rewarding growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Key Players in the Global Smart Manufacturing Market

Also, the research report summarizes and outlines various aspects of the key players operating in the global smart manufacturing market such as company snapshot, business performance, strategic moves, recent developments, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and many more. The key players listed are:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC CORPORATION

Rockwell Automation, Inc

These players are undertaking unique strategies, such as novel product launches, partnerships and collaborations, to gain a competitive edge and withstand their business amidst the crisis period.

Report Overview

As per a report by Research Dive, the global smart manufacturing market is foreseen to garner a revenue of $303.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a brief about the performance and recent developments & activities of top players in the global market. These insights help in studying the competitive landscape and take essential actions to gain a significant position in the global market.

The estimations delivered in the research report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

