What are the Major Key Players of the Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

The prominent participants of the global wearable cardiac devices market are Proteus Digital Health, Biotelemetry Inc., custo med GmbH, Cardiac Rhythm, iRhtythm Technologies Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Qardio Inc., Nuubo, and Hillrom Services Inc. These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Download FREE PDF Sample (Dive on a specific application, geography, & competitor)@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/351

For instance,

In May 2021, Fire-Boltt, an Indian audio & wearable brand, declared the launch of fire-Boltt beast, a smart watch with cardiac health detection feature. This product comes with a 24/7 blood pressure and heart rate monitoring tracker coupled with a SPO2 tracker.

In May 2021, OSS Infocom, an importer and distributer for LetsBfit Wellness Inc., Canada, introduced eOnz elite smart watch with cardiac tracker. This watch aids users by monitoring heart rate with the help of a high-end optical sensor, sleep tracker, and SPO2 calculator.

In February 2021, RhythMedix, a medical device manufacturer, declared the launch of the wearable cardiac telemetry tracker with a built-in 4G network connectivity for the detection of arrhythmia. The product can be worn during remote monitoring without the need for communication devices or phone.

Drivers of the Market

The rise in the cardiovascular disorders in people is anticipated to enhance the market in the coming years. As per the WHO records, around 17.9 million people are faced with death due to some type of cardiovascular disease. In the world, 4 out of 5 deaths occur due to heart attacks or strokes, and one third of the deaths occur under 70 years of age. Moreover, significant growth of the geriatric population across the world is estimated to fuel the market growth in the future years. Also, increase in the use of artificial intelligence and smartphones is expected to open up promising opportunities in the market in the future years.

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a new report studied by Research Dive, the global wearable cardiac devices market is speculated to exceed $7,733.1 million by 2027, rising from a market size of $930.0 million in the year 2019, at a notable CAGR of 26.5% during 2019-2027 timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/351

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/