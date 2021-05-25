Why is the Global Intensive Care Beds Market on the Rise during the 2020-2027 Timeframe?

The global intensive care beds market is anticipated to surge due to an increase in chronic diseases and old age population during the 2020-2027 timeframe. Intensive care beds, also known as critical care unit beds, are used for monitoring and treating critically sick people. These beds offer ease, comfort, simple usage, and safety. The intensive care beds are preferred in hospitals for their high work efficiency. Moreover, these beds are installed with equipment such as ventilators, feeding tubes, cardiopulmonary resuscitation device, and mattresses for pressure relief. These equipment offer numerous benefits to patients, therefore hospitals constantly demand more of such beds to provide good assistance for the hospital staff. Also, an upsurge in hospital admissions and increase in the surgeries performed due to the rise in the patients suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, cardiac, and much more is expected to boost the market growth in the future years. Further, an increase in the number of clinics, hospitals, and healthcare infrastructures worldwide are projected to propel the market growth. All the above stated factors are considered to boost the market in the future years.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The global intensive care beds market is projected to enhance during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the rise in the infected people that require ICU beds. During the pandemic, the need to obtain cost-effective and innovative emergency care equipment is of high importance. Several critically ill coronavirus patients are being admitted in the ICUs on a daily basis as they suffer from chronic diseases. Moreover, the low and middle-income countries are in a dangerous position due to their inability to handle the sudden rise in the number of severe Covid-19 patients. All these factors are responsible for the market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Download FREE PDF Sample (Dive on a specific application, geography, & competitor)@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/361

Key Market Players

The well-established players of the global intensive care beds market are listed as follows:

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Hillrom

Invacare Corporation

LINET

Span America, Merivaara Corp.

Stryker

Getinge AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Malvestio Spa

These market players are concentrating on numerous tactics and strategizing around options such as new product launches, financing research and development activities, capturing trending market ideas, building product portfolio, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansions.

Key Highlights of the Report

According to a new report offered by Research Dive, the global intensive care beds market is expected to reach $2,202.9 million by 2027, rising from a market size of $1,576.2 million in 2019, at a growth rate of 4.2% during the 2020-2027 timeframe. The report is a complete package of all the estimated drivers, restrains, opportunities, and the Covid-19 impact on the market. Furthermore, the report offers SWOT scrutiny, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations.

Click Here to Communicate with Expertise to Get More information @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/361

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/