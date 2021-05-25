Mobile VAS Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | AT&T, Google, Apple

Latest Research Study on Global Mobile VAS Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Mobile VAS Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Mobile VAS. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AT&T (United States),Google Inc. (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom),Alphabet, Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),Inmobi (Singapore),Onmobile Global Limited (India),Comverse (United States),Mahindra Comviva (India), One97 Communications Limited (India),BlackBerry (United States)

Brief Overview on Mobile VAS:

Mobile value-added service (MVAS) is available in three categories including consumer behavior VAS, Network VAS, and Enterprise VAS. Mobile VAS connected with the various protocol including Short message peer-to-peer protocol (SMPP), connecting either directly to the short message service center (SMSC) or, progressively, to a messaging gateway that gives the operator better control of the content. Latest trend of MVAS is location-enabled mobile value-added services which help customers can get real-time directions to locations they want to discover, they can also avail weather forecasts as well as updates on traffic right from their mobile devices.

Market Drivers:

Escalation in the Number Of Smartphone As Well As Tablet

Growing Internet Penetration

Up Surging Usage of Mobile Applications

Market Trends:

Emerging Demand for Non-Linear Media Consumption

Rising Application in Transport Including Uber and Ola

High Inclination towards AR in Location-Based Games

The Global Mobile VAS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM, Others), Solutions (Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Others), End User (Consumer, Organizations), Verticals (Banking & Finance, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

On 17th October 2018, InMobi, a global provider of enterprise platforms for marketers has acquired Pinsight Media, the mobile data and advertising company formerly wholly owned by Sprint.

On 11th October 2018, OnMobile Global Limited, a global leader in mobile entertainment has acquired Appland AB, one of the worldâ€™s most popular games and kids App Clubs subscription services. This acquisition helps to increase the importance of OnMobile’s strategy to become a leader in the fast-growing mobile games market as well as enlarges its games footprint to all continents.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Mobile VAS Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

