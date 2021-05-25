Digital Radiography Market Seeing Investment Cycle Up; a Trend that may Continue Long-Term

Advance Market Analytics recently released Digital Radiography Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Digital Radiography Market research“, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Digital Radiography Market predicted until 2026.

Definition:

Digital Radiography involves the capturing of X-ray exposure electronically, this exposure is kept in a device that converts the X-rays into a digital signal. It then helps in representing on monitors for the diagnosis. The digital radiology works in two technologies namely computed radiology (CR) and direct digital radiology (DR), which gives real-time data and reviews in no time. It actually uses the active matrix flat panels consisting of a detection layer deposited over an active matrix array of thin layer transistors and photodiodes. It helps in reducing the time improving workflows by producing higher quality images as it uses x-ray sensitive plates that directly capture data during the examination and diagnosis. The global digital radiography market is immensely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic across the world, as one of the major testings for the disease is chest imaging. However, in some parts of the world demand is exceeding the supply leading to a shortage of radiography devices.

On 7th April 2020, Agfa-Gevaert Group announced its offering of advanced Chest+ software, for gridless bedside imaging, temporarily for free to fight against COVID-19. As a dedicated partner to healthcare providers around the world, Agfa is offering its Chest+ software upgrade free of charge, to help them cope with the COVID19 crisis. Chest imaging is a key part of triage and treatment for the new

coronavirus. The Chest+ software helps improve speed and productivity for these critical X-rays, even for care professionals who are less familiar with mobile X-ray equipment.

Major Players are:

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),GE Healthcare (United States),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (United States),Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan),Samsung Healthcare (United States),Canon Inc. (Japan),Konica Minolta Healthcare (Viztek) (United States),Angell Technology Co., Ltd (China),Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China),Carestream Health (United States),Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography), Application (Dental, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Veterinary, Others), Component (System {X-ray System}, Software {X-ray Software})

Market Trends:

Continuous Technological Advancements in Digital Radiography

The Advent of Software Related Processing in Digital Radiography

Market Drivers:

Digitalization in the Healthcare Industry for Accurate Examination and Treatment

Demand for Viewing Real-Time Data

Need for Eliminating the Chemical Processing of the X-ray Films for Faster Results

Challenges:

Adherence to Regulatory Standards Regarding Digital Radiography

Technological Problems with Devices

Opportunities:

Growing Healthcare Spendings Across the World

Surging Demand for Digital Radiography From Countries Severely Hit by COVID 19 Pandemic

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Digital Radiography industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Digital Radiography companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Digital Radiography Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Radiography market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Radiography Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Radiography

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Radiography Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Radiography market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

