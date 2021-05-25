What Are Major Catalysts for the RFIC Market and their Impact During the Short, Medium, and Long Terms?

Among the various products, the transceiver segment accounted for largest share in the global radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC) market in 2015. The Wi-Fi product segment is expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for combo RFIC in consumer electronics, including Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and GPS, is expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/frequency-integrated-circuits-market/report-sample
The demand for standalone Bluetooth is mainly expected from automotive, printers, and wireless headsets, owing to the low cost of Bluetooth along with low power consumption of the standalone Bluetooth. Despite the slow growth, the NFC market has grown over the past few years, owing to their increasing market penetration in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, with the growing smartphone shipments, the NFC market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.
From technical point of view, the improvement in sensing capacity, along with reduction in the average cost and package size of the RFICs has led to their wide adoption in the consumer electronics market. Some of the major companies operating in the global radio frequency integrated circuits (RFIC) market include, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics N.V., TriQuint Semiconductor, Avango Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=frequency-integrated-circuits-market
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings