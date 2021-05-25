The Impact of the Coronavirus on the 3D Scanning Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions

Development of handheld 3D scanners and technological production is expected to drive the demand for global 3D scanning market. Hardware and software product suppliers of 3D scanning companies emphasize on continuous developments in the ease-of-use and workflow. This is driving their sales and resulting in the evolution of technology which is more accessible to professional users.

3D scanning helps the archaeologists and museum professionals to set up virtual museums by facilitating demonstration of art pieces for multimedia performances and scanning for virtual museums on-site or online. Reverse production based on historical and archaeological relics and virtual restoration is expected to accelerate the adoption rate of 3D scanning products in the architecture sector.

Increasing demand for media and entertainment is also anticipated to drive 3D scanning implementation. Rapid rise in 3D content along with various technological developments are encouraging the 3D scanner manufacturers to launch several new products offering high-quality video and images delivery and smartphone cameras have observed significant progression, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are upgrading their products with 3D imaging abilities.

