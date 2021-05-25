Electronic Recycling Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The rapid technological advancement and the increase in user interference capacity of electronic products, has been encouraging consumers to purchase the latest electronic gadgets. This has upraised a huge number of discarded electronic products, or electronic waste (e-waste) globally in the recent years.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/electronic-recycling-market/report-sample

About two million tons of electronic waste is disposed every year in the U.S. Also, it is estimated that only 10% of the total e-waste in the country is being recycled, which is posing serious threat to the environment. Electronic waste has been emerging as one of the major threats for the ecosystem, as e-waste contaminates air, soil, and water.

E-waste contains highly toxic materials, including mercury, lead, cadmium, arsenic, and other toxic substances. Rising affordability to consumer electronics products, shorten product life cycle of electronics products, the growing concern of people towards hazardous effect of electronic waste, favorable government, and industry certification in e-waste management are the major drivers for the electronic recycling market.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=electronic-recycling-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the electronic recycling market