Europe E-Cigarettes Market Outlook 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe E-Cigarettes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The Europe e-cigarettes market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Breakup by Flavor:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

