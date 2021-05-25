Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Share, Development, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. An aircraft Synthetic Vision System (SVS) refers to an aviation mechanism that aids in presenting a computer-generated perspective of the external environment to the pilot. This reality-based technology uses a database of relevant information about the terrain, runways, airports, obstacles, flight plan information, aerodrome maneuvering areas and other traffic to depict a virtual environment that corresponds to the real world on the SVS display. This allows pilots to form an understanding regarding their flying environment, especially during the night time or in low visibility conditions. These systems are usually combined with a position sensor, computing platform and route planning hardware and software to improve situational awareness and avoid accidents caused due to runway incursion, loss of control, or incidences of Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT).

Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of CFIT events. The utilization of SVS in an aircraft ensures flight safety and improves situational awareness, particularly during the approach and the landing phase of the flight, which is contributing to their increased uptake. The market is further driven by the improvements in commercial aircraft and general aviation sectors due to the growing need for highly efficient flight safety and security mechanisms. Moreover, the increasing adoption of new-generation aircraft has impelled the demand for advanced SVS to offer convenient alterations of the route and innovative solutions in case of potential dangers. Furthermore, numerous government agencies are investing in the development of innovative solutions and advanced technologies in the aviation sector. For instance, the research and development (R&D) activities conducted by NASA, an independent agency of the United States Federal Government, under the Aviation Safety Program (AvSP), aims to design scientific strategies and capabilities of interests in the field of science and technology. This is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This program aims to develop advanced as well as affordable technologies to improve travel safety on commercial airliners and other aircraft. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include the increasing air traffic and the growing utilization of SVS in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

Market Breakup:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into synthetic vision (longwave IR, shortwave IR and millimeter wave RADAR), enhanced vision (IR, millimeter wave RADAR and combined EVS) and others.

Based on the operation, the market has been bifurcated into manned and unmanned.

On the basis of the display system, the market has been classified into primary flight display, navigation display, heads-up and helmet mounted display, and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into civil, military and general aviation.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Cobham plc, Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace (Technologies Corp.), Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Safran SA, Mercury Systems, Inc., HARRIS CORPORATION, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Aspen Avionics, Inc., Avidyne Corporation, and ENSCO, Inc.

